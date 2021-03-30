They found the body of a young man floating in a park in New York



NYPD at Morningside Park, 2019.

Photo: ANDRÉS CORREA GUATARASMA

A man was found dead in the pond of Morningside Park in Manhattan (NYC), after being reported by a runner.

The unidentified man, believed to be in his 30s, was found floating in Morningside Pond near 114th Street just before 9 a.m. Sunday, the NYPD reported.

He showed no signs of trauma andHe was fully clothed, but had no identification. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, police said.

“It’s definitely an unsettling feeling,” Meaghan McDevitt, 31, who was visiting the park Sunday, told the New York Post. “I walk here a few times a day with my dog. It is usually beautiful ”.

Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.