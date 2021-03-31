They found safe and sound the daughter of the Salvadoran refugee murdered by police in Mexico

Nayib bukele, President of El Salvador, reported Wednesday afternoon that the eldest daughter of Victoria Esperanza Salazar, the Salvadoran woman murdered last weekend by police in the Caribbean municipality of Tulum, was located.

Victoria’s eldest daughter has been located. It is already in the custody of the FGE. He is physically well. # JusticiaParaVictoriaYSusHijas – Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) March 31, 2021

The Attorney for the Mexican state of Quintana Roo had issued issued a search alert.

“A search and location certificate for the Ambar Quintana Roo Alert is activated for Francela Yaritza Salazar Arriaza, last seen in the municipality of Tulum”, announced the state Public Ministry on Twitter.

#AlertaAmberQRoo search and location card is activated for Francela Yaritza Salazar Arriaza, last seen in the municipality of Tulum. If you know his whereabouts, inform him at 998 881 71 50 ext. 2130. pic.twitter.com/Dimguvtmxp – Attorney General QR (@FGEQuintanaRoo) March 31, 2021

In the alert file it was detailed that the young woman is 16 years old, of Salvadoran nationality and that the complaint of his disappearance was filed on Tuesday, March 30.

Sources of the investigation confirmed this Wednesday to Efe that it is the eldest daughter of Victoria Esperanza Salazar, whose death at the hands of police officers has caused outrage in Mexican and Salvadoran society.

While the young daughter would be sheltered in a public shelter after having suffered abuse from her mother’s romantic partner, who was arrested on Tuesday.

Victoria Esperanza, 36, a resident of Mexico with a humanitarian visa since 2018, was subjected last weekend by four policemen for alleged disturbance of public order, who killed her due to the rupture of two vertebrae.

The four policemen, three men and a woman, who were videotaped during their performance, have been arrested and charged with femicide.

The Salvadoran President, Nayib bukele, announced on Tuesday that the Quintana Roo Prosecutor’s Office also detained Victoria’s sentimental partner, of Mexican nationality, “who sexually abused one of his daughters.”

According to Bukele, it is the youngest daughter of Victoria Esperanza, who would be in a shelter of the National System for the Integral Development of Families (DIF), where her mother left her before she died.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has admitted that the fact “Full of sorrow, pain and shame.”

Several UN agencies, such as the IOM, UNHCR, UN-DH and UN Women have demanded a “prompt and impartial” investigation.

