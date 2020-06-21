200 forensic experts and personnel from the Jalisco state prosecutor’s office gather information in a clandestine grave in the municipality of Tlaquepaque (Photo: .)

The Jalisco State Attorney General reported this Saturday that they were found at least 75 bags with human remains in clandestine graves located in the municipalities of Zapopan and Tlaquepaque.

This was stated by the prosecutor Gerardo Octavio Solís at a press conference:

We have works in the so-called La Higuera (neighborhood) in Zapopan, also another work point in Santa Anita, (Tlaquepaque) in order to carry out excavations to achieve bag discoveries. In Santa Anita we find 36 bags and in La Higuera 39

He explained that both graves were found June 12-13, so this morning excavations began on a property in the colony Lomas del Sur in the municipality of Tlajomulco, where Neighbors denounced foul odors.

Solís pointed out that the exact number of bodies is still unknown that could be inside.

According to Segob, at least 5,184 people have disappeared so far in the López Obrador administration (Photo: .)

However, it indicated that on June 17 they also found 14 bodies that were on the surface of a farm in Moreno Lakes, in the limits with the state of Guanajuato. The remains are already in the Forensic Medical Service where two men and a woman were identified.

For its part, the special prosecutor for the disappeared of Jalisco, Blanca Jaqueline Trujillo, mentioned that in the last six months they have found a total of 215 bodies buried in graves of Zapopan, Chapala, Tlajomulco and Juanacatlán.

Solís added that 50% of the bodies found have been identified and 85% had a report of disappearanceTherefore, the relatives have been notified so that they come to their identification.

215 bodies were found in graves, of which a large number have already been identified and made available to their families

Some of the bodies located in Lagos de Moreno had their hands tied and only one body was complete (Photo: File)

In addition, he stressed that currently there are three other graves in the process of excavation in Zapopan, Juanacatlán and El Salto, because do not have enough staff to carry out the expert work, exhumation and identification of human remains.

Surely these figures will be modified in the coming weeks or months to the extent that findings emerge and as Forensic Sciences processes the type of findings that can be: segment, bags or complete bodies

What happened in Jalisco reflects that violence has not stopped in Mexico despite the health emergency of COVID-19.

Jalisco is the cradle of Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), one of the most dangerous in Mexico and whose leader Nemesio Oseguera, « El Mencho », is one of the most wanted criminals for United States.

El Mencho CJNG (Photo art: Steve Allen)

With more than three thousand murders, March was the most violent of the presidency of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who assumed the presidency in December 2019.

This Friday, the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection recognized that in May there was 2,913 homicides, only 13 fewer murders (0.44%) compared to April, in addition to 69 femicides, only one less than the previous month.

Also, the Ministry of the Interior admitted that there are more than 61,000 missing persons in the country, of which at least 5,184 They have occurred so far in the sexennium.

MORE ABOUT OTHER TOPICS:

Caborca ​​under fire: hitmen torched homes, gas stations and cars

Shock in Celaya: two minors and six adults were killed during armed attacks

« All things done here are reported »: videos show the punishments of alleged hitmen on women

The president of the Chamber of Deputies presented a controversy against the Army’s return to public security tasks