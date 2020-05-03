‘Star Wars’ in recent years has created a mountain of emotions among its fans by delivering movies that have not been to the liking of many, but has also created novels, series and video games that have been well received by fans. To celebrate the upcoming release of ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ on Disney +, a new Star Wars poster has been released, but despite looking amazing …. he has managed to infuriate some fans.

What once started as a George Lucas idea for making a science fiction movie in 1977, now It has become one of the largest franchises in popular culture, and that has revolutionized the sound and special effects industry in the cinema.

Very soon the “Star Wars Day” will be celebrated, which will take place on May 4, and Disney together with Lucasfilm has decided to premiere on their streaming service, Disney +, ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’. From the hand of this news the House of the Mouse decided to reveal a new ‘Star Wars’ poster, where he makes a tribute to the Skywalker saga with the most beloved characters in the franchise.

Despite the fact that the poster is very well done, and that every fan of the galactic saga will want to have it hanging somewhere in their house, there are other fans who are very angry for not including the Force’s chosen one, Anakin Skywalker himself. Although, if his version appears as Lord Sith, Darth Vader, they wanted to see the face of the one who started the whole story.

The poster was shared across all Disney + social media and brought together many of its most iconic figures from all three trilogies, from the iconic villain like Darth Maul, Darth Sidious, even some classic heroes like Luke, Obi-Wan, Han Solo and Leia.

Bringing together the characters from all the various movies, both heroes and villains (despite not including Anakin), is truly impressive, and should remind all fans who grew up in some generation of ‘Star Wars’, how iconic and treasured this franchise is.