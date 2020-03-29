For this Sunday intervals of showers are forecast in Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Puebla, Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Chiapas

Notimex –

For this Sunday, the cold front 46 will extend as stationary over the northeast of the country, will continue to interact with a low pressure channel, maintaining the potential of rains with electric shocks and strong winds in the northeast and east of Mexico.

Also, a high pressure system will maintain a very hot environment with temperatures highs above 35 degrees Celsius in 17 states of the country, according to the morning report of the National Weather Service (SMN).

Regarding the prognosis of rains, They wait intervals of showers (5.1 to 25 liters per square meter) in Coahuila, New Lion, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Puebla, Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Chiapas.

Showers isolated (0.1 to 5.0 liters per square meter) in Baja California, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico, Oaxaca and Quintana Roo.

The rains They may be accompanied by electric shock and hail.

As to temperatures minimum, are expected from -5 to 0 degrees in Sierras de Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

The temperatures Highs of 40 to 45 degrees are forecast for Nayarit, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz (south), Tabasco, Puebla (southwest), Morelos (south), Campeche and Yucatan.