Notimex –

Mexico.- The cold front 57 will interact this Saturday with a low-pressure channel extended in the east of the country, which will cause very heavy occasional rains accompanied by electric shocks, strong gusts of wind and possible fall of hail.

The states with the greatest impact are Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Puebla and Veracruz, in addition to streaks of wind 50 to 60 kilometers per hour in Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Durango, Zacatecas and San Luis Potosí.

According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), in the afternoon low pressure channels over the center of the national territory and in the Yucatan Peninsula, associated with height divergence, will increase the probability of rain with electric shocks, strong winds and possible fall from hail in the center of the country.

He also reported that he is under surveillance, due to a low pressure zone in the Pacific Ocean, currently with an 80 percent probability of cyclonic development in 48 hours.

Last night, it was located 1,280 kilometers south-southwest of Cabo San Lucas, in Baja California Sur, and at the moment, it does not represent a risk for Mexico.

In addition, a deep sea event with waves of 1.2 to 2.1 meters in height will prevail, from the coast of Chiapas to Jalisco, gradually decreasing during the night.

The rain forecast foresees very strong points of 50 to 75 liters per square meter for Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Puebla and Veracruz.

While they expect intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains of 25 to 50 liters per square meter in Nuevo León, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Oaxaca, Chiapas and Yucatán.

Regarding the temperatures, they expect the minima of -5 to 0 degrees Celsius in the Sierras de Chihuahua and Durango, while on the contrary the maximums can exceed 45 degrees Celsius in Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatan.