They finish inoculating older adults; advance with vaccination

MEXICO CITY. Yesterday the immunization day with the second dose of the vaccine AstraZeneca of older adults.

According to figures from the capital government, at the close of the day yesterday, 89 thousand 662 people in Álvaro Obregón were immunized (which corresponds to 93% of the application of the first doses), 67 thousand 567 in Benito Juárez ( 96% of doses one) and 71,885 (96% of what was vaccinated the previous day).

With this action, 1 million 326 thousand 365 people 60 years old and more completed their vaccination schedule. Added to this figure are the 283 thousand 365 adults from the education sector who have already received the biological Cansino, of one dose, and 174 thousand 226 individuals from the health sector who have the complete scheme, said in a statement.

This means that 25 percent of the population of the Mexico City she is fully immunized.

Likewise, the application of the first dose was concluded for the group of people aged 40 to 49 in the municipalities of Coyoacán, Cuajimalpa, La Magdalena Contreras and Milpa Alta.

In the case of Coyoacán, 80,755 people were immunized (76% of the estimated population, 106,227); Cuajimalpa applied 25,230 vaccines (73% of what was planned); Magdalena Contreras treated 30 thousand 576 people (equivalent to 77% of what was stipulated), and Milpa Alta applied 15 thousand 201 doses (71% of what was planned).

In all these areas, the AstraZeneca vaccine was applied.

With these data, to date, three million 122 thousand 708 people (44% of the 7.1 million people over 18 years of age in the city) have, at least, their first dose of the vaccine against covid-19Among these people are older adults, those from 50 to 59 years old, some from the 40 to 49 age group, pregnant women, health and educational personnel.

In the case of the 50-59 age group, 84% of the target population, that is one million 59 thousand 94 people, already have the first dose and are waiting to receive the second, according to the recommended schedule.

VACCINATION FOR 40-49

On Wednesday they will be vaccinated in the municipalities of Álvaro Obregón, Miguel Hidalgo, Tlalpan and Tláhuac. It is expected to immunize 346,336 capital citizens. With this day, which ends on June 13, it is expected to have reached 50% of the city’s population with at least one dose of anticovid vaccine.

