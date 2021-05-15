They fined two boys with 125 euros each for throwing the shells of the pipes on the ground in Avilés

Two young people from Avilés, one minor and the other 18 years old, have been fined 125 euros each one for eating pipes in the street and throwing the shells on the ground.

According to La Nueva España, the events occurred in the past April 18th, when the boys were in an area of ​​the sports courts of The Exhibition, a common meeting point for young people.

Some agents of the Local Police approached them and observed that the two were eating pipes and throwing the shells on the ground, so they asked them to identify themselves and They opened a record of infraction of the municipal cleaning ordinance, which carries a penalty of fine.

As stated in said ordinance in its article 8.2, “will be deposited in the bins installed small volume waste such as paper, cigarette butts, chewing gum and the like. ” light sanction, as indicated by the same ordinance, which implies a fine of 125 euros that would be lowered to 75 euros if the payment is made within a certain time frame.

The parents of the minor who received the sanction have been surprised: “He had told us what happened, but since they did not leave him a bulletin of the complaint, we thought that it would not be processed, that everything was going to be in a touch as a warning to put fear in their body. But no: 125 eurazos that have ‘shod’ the creature and that we will pay, more than anything to avoid trouble, but this seems like a comedy to us, “they have assured in statements to La Nueva España.

The minor, for his part, has assured that at no time did they confront the agents, they agreed to identify themselves without problems and they were even complying with health regulations, hence they have not been sanctioned for that reason.

“It seems to us a past that, with which it is falling, the police are hunting for guajes eating pipes“has sentenced the father of the young man.