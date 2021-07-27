They fined the women’s handball team for not wearing a bikini and Pink pays it

The team’s decision to wear shorts did not comply with the uniformity standards “defined in the IHF (International Handball Federation) Beach Handball Laws of the Game”, said the EFH it’s a statement. This situation became viral in social networks, where Pink expressed her support, writing on Twitter that the EHF should be fined “for sexism”.

As dictated in detail by the regulation of the international body, female athletes must wear bikinis with the bottom with a lateral width of a maximum of 10 centimeters, with a “snug fit” and “cut at an upward angle towards the top of the leg”while men should wear shorts “not too baggy” and 10 centimeters above the knee.