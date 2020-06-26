A work, published in the journal Science, disseminates the discovery of two super-earths and a possible third planet around a neighboring star, which form the closest known compact planetary system.

Artist’s conception of a super-earth orbiting a red dwarf star. Source: M. Weiss (CfA).

Since the discovery in 1995 of the first planet outside our Solar System, more than four thousand extrasolar planets, which have brought about a paradigm shift in our conception of planetary systems and which show progress in detection capacity. Today the challenge is to characterize these planets and to explore the possibilities that they contain water or, even, some form of life, a scenario in which lThe closest exoplanets are ideal.

GJ887, located about 10.7 light years, is the twelfth nearest star. It is a red dwarf star, the most common type of star in the Milky Way, which presents a mass equivalent to half that of our Sol and an approximate temperature of about 3400 degrees, about 2100 degrees cooler than our star.

Two superterras and indications of a third within the habitability zone

“We have found two superterras, or planets more massive than Earth, around GJ887,” says Eloy Rodríguez, a researcher at the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC) participating in the finding. The planets, named GJ887b and GJ887c, respectively have a minimum mass of about four and seven times Earth’s, and both rotate around their star at a distance less than the habitable zone, or region in which the existence of water would be possible liquid on the surface. However, the second planet orbits very close to the inner edge of that zone. In addition, we have found indications of the existence of a third superland that, if confirmed, would be within the habitable zone“

GJ887 thus becomes one of the closest known multiplanetary systems, only behind those of Proxima Centauri and Wolf359, located 4.2 and 7.9 light years away and with two planets detected in each one. GJ887 is the most compact, with its two planets rotating around the star every 9.3 and 21.8 days, and the third candidate every 51 days.

“Given its minimum mass, in principle could be rocky superterrasBut we do not know this for sure. In the absence of a measurement of the radius, which we do not have because the planets do not transit, we cannot determine their average density. In addition, depending on the inclination of the orbit with respect to us, the masses could be much larger and reach the range of the minineptunes, with a higher water content in their structure, “says Pedro J. Amado, researcher at the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC) that participates in the work.

A particularly calm red dwarf

However, red dwarf stars show a characteristic that could hinder the presence of life on the planets that surround them: they are stars showing much higher surface activity than solar-type, with relatively frequent magnetic flares.

In this sense, GJ887 can be especially interesting. Unlike Proxima Centauri and Wolf359, which have great magnetic activity on their surfaces, it seems to be a very calm star. It has been observed for three months with the HARPS spectrograph, one of the most accurate planet-hunting instruments, and archival data from several spectrographs spanning more than twenty years have been used, in addition to photometric observations from the ground and from space. “With all these data we have not detected flares. Even the photometric detection of surface magnetic activity is very weak, which makes this planetary system a very interesting candidate to investigate the existence of rocky planets capable of supporting life”, Indicates Eloy Rodríguez (IAA-CSIC).

In addition to the high stability of GJ887, its proximity and its high apparent brightness are added, since it is the most massive red dwarf in the solar environment and, therefore, the one with the largest radius. This makes their planets ideal candidates for investigating the possible presence of specific atmospheres and molecules with new-generation instrumentation, such as the James Webb Space Telescope, scheduled for launch in March 2021.

The planets have been found in the framework of the international collaboration RedDots thanks to the Doppler technique, which allows detecting the small movement that the planets produce in their star when rotating around it. In Spain, in addition to the Andalusian Astrophysics Institute (IAA-CSIC), the Canary Islands Astrophysics Institute (IAC) and the Institute of Space Sciences (ICE) participate.

