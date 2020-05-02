A new scientific advance in the fight against cancer opens the way to improve treatments.

The Catalan researcher’s team Joan Massagué, director of the Sloan Kettering Institute in New York, has deciphered the origin of metastases – responsible for 90% of cancer deaths – after twenty years of biological study.

Until now, metastasis, the spread of cancer to other regions of the body, was thought to be initiated by genetic mutations that allowed cells from a primary tumor to migrate to other organs.

However, this novel work has shown that the cells that trigger metastasis actually use a natural repair mechanism in the body to reprogram the cells allowing them to behave like regenerative stem cells to facilitate metastasis.

Specifically, cells in human colorectal cancer that cause metastasis have been found to share the molecular marker (L1CAM) that allows for healing.

In the case of a wound, the affected cells activate L1CAM to be able to regenerate new tissue without anchoring the surrounding epithelial cells. In the case of cancer, this molecule would be activated to allow cancer cells to survive separate from the tumor and thus colonize new healthy organs.

Likewise, it has been detected that although the cells that produce L1CAM are necessary for metastasis, they are not necessary for the development of the primary tumor using differentiated cancer stem cells.

The finding released through the journal Nature Cancer promises to become a powerful tool in the fight against this disease.

– New hope in the fight against pancreatic cancer

– Vall d’Hebron researchers develop a new drug that inhibits the gene that causes lung cancer

– The Nobel Prize in Medicine rewards the work of the promoters of immunotherapy

.