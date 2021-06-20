They find the third largest diamond in the world valued at more than 46 million euros | Life

This 1098 carat diamond has gone down in history and we tell you why.

There are diamonds, and then there are large diamonds, the kind that go down in history, and are worth a lot, and have just been found the third largest diamond in the world, in Botswana, and 1098 carats.

This diamond was found by the firm Debswana, and from now on it stands as one of the four pieces of more than 1000 carats that have been found throughout history. In fact, it is not a surprise that it was found in Botswana given that this country is the main producer of diamonds in all of Africa.

The piece was found on June 1, and until now it had not been made official, and it seems that it was handed over to President Mokgweetsi Masisi in the capital Gaborone. This gem has been found in Jwaneng, the richest mine in the world and the piece has an approximate value of 46 million euros.

LARGEST DIAMOND EVER RECOVERED BY DEBSWANAThe 1,098.30 carat diamond was recovered on 06/01/2021 from the south kimberlite pipe at Jwaneng mine. It is the largest gem quality diamond in the company’s history since diamonds were discovered in Botswana in 1967. DEBSWANA this pic. twitter.com/CiFA6tIX7P – DumaFM (@DumaFMRadio) June 16, 2021

This piece is one of the largest and most valuable of those that have been found so far. Looking back, we have the Cullinan 3,106 carats discovered in South Africa in 1905; the Sewelo 1,758 carats discovered at the Karowe de Lucara mine in Botswana in April 2019 and the Lesedi la Rona over 1000 carats also found in Botswana in 2015.

This is a very important milestone for Debswana, the mining company that owns the mine in which this piece has been found, since it marks an important moment in its 50 years of starting operations, since they have never unearthed a diamond of this caliber. .

Botswana is the largest producer of diamonds in all of Africa, so it has a large influx of international diamond buyers and, in principle, these diamond revenues would be used to promote national development in the country.