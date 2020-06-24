They believe that it is about 100 million years old and that it belonged to a species of small theropod

The egg is 4.5 centimeters long by 2 centimeters in diameter.

A group of Japanese scientists announced Tuesday the discovery of the smallest fossilized dinosaur egg that is known worldwide, about 4.5 centimeters long by 2 in diameter.

The discovery could shed “new light on how smaller dinosaurs reproduced and nested,” said the authors, a team of researchers from Tsukuba University and of the Hyogo Museum of Natural and Human Sciences, at a press conference collected by the local agency Kyodo.

The fossilized egg was found in a strata dated to the Lower Cretaceous in Hyogo, and scientists believe it to be about 100 million years old and that it belonged to a kind of small theropod.

One of the members of the scientific team, Kohei Tanaka, stressed the importance of these fossilized remains that can provide clues about small dinosaurs, since their discovery is much less frequent than that of other larger statues such as the well-known tyrannosaurs, also from the theropod family.

The egg was in an area considered as one of the richest in this type of fossil dating from the Cretaceous period.

Remains of fossilized dinosaur eggs too have been found, although larger, in excavations in other parts of the planet such as Spain or Mongolia.

