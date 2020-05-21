Alicante, May 21 . .- A second boat, adrift and without occupants on board, has been located this Thursday in waters of the province of Alicante by a fishing boat, which has alerted the finding to the Maritime Service of the Civil Guard , as confirmed by Efe sources from the armed institute.

This boat has been sighted in the vicinity of a fish farm in Villajoyosa (Alicante) and the fishing vessel that has sighted it has reported its situation at 10.50 am to the Maritime Service of the Civil Guard.

Patrols from the armed institute have moved to nearby areas, as well as members of the Citizen Security Unit (Usecic) of this Corps, to try to locate the people who were in that boat.

Twenty minutes before the Civil Guard received the warning from the fishing boat, the Villajoyosa Local Police have found three people walking along the old N-332 and “with indications” of having landed from a boat, according to the same sources.

Upon seeing the officers, these three people have fled, although one of them has been detained.

The aforementioned sources have specified that, for the moment, the presence of these three immigrants cannot be related to the boat located adrift, although that possibility is not ruled out either due to the geographical proximity and the almost temporary coincidence in which they have been registered. both events.

This morning a first boat has arrived at the Postiguet beach, in the city of Alicante, and its thirteen occupants, all of them men, have been intercepted by the Civil Guard and the National Police.

This boat had been detected in the sea at the height of the Alicante coast of Santa Pola around 4.30 am today by the cameras of the Integrated System of External Surveillance (SIVE) of the Civil Guard.

Later, at around 6.15 am, the boat has reached the Postiguet beach, where “the Civil Guard and the National Police” were almost waiting for it, sources from the armed institute have pointed out.

The thirteen immigrants, who have claimed to be of Syrian origin, have been transferred, in apparent good condition, to the police station to be cared for by the Red Cross.

.