They find the remains of the first man who died victim of a shark attack

The remains of a man with 800 deep wounds shed new light on the first recorded shark attack in history, 3,000 years ago.

The fossil reveals that the battle did not last long. Although shark attacks that end in human deaths are not frequent —And they haven’t been in centuries — this person lost his life in the jaws of a sea beast 3,000 years ago. According to the analysis of experts from the University of Kyoto in Japan, the bones of the individual indicate that the encounter was, to say the least, very unpleasant.

800 deep wounds

Photo: Miguel Candela / ANADOLU AGENCY / Anadolu Agency via .

The ecosystems they have never been the same on our planet. On the contrary, the geological and natural history of the Earth suggests that there have been powerful changes on the surface which, in some cases, have almost completely wiped out life forms.

For this reason, the discovery of the bones of the first man who died under shark attack at the site archaeological site of Tsukumo Shell It was no surprise to a team of Japanese paleontologists from Kyoto University. It is estimated that the man lost his life after 800 wounds generated during his encounter with a shark.

Although all of the injuries they have no explanation, experts J. Alyssa White and Rick Schulting from the University of Oxford were surprised by the amount of injuries present in the bones. “Initially we were puzzled by what could have caused at least 790 deep and serrated wounds to this man.”

We suggest: They discover a mummy in Egypt with a gold tongue

Sharp, curved edge incisions

Photo: Ken Kiefer 2 / Image Source / Image Source via .

According to the article published in the Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports, most of the wounds are found in the arms, chest and abdomen of the victim. This is the oldest shark attack on record. According to the scientists in charge of analyzing the remains, the sharp, curved edges of the incisions revealed the teeth of a massive creature.

The remaining skeleton was identified as Tsukumo No. 24. The markings on the bones are evidence of not one, but several bites by a millennial shark, as they none of the weapons used by the ancient settlers had that shape. In addition to this, he is missing his left hand and right leg, which surely they were swallowed by the sea beast.

The body was found in an ancient Japanese cemetery, arranged in a ceremonial way. This indicates that he was not left to his own devices after death, but received human attention and a ritual farewell. Although it is impossible to determine specifically which species ended its life, the discovery was listed as “remarkable” since there are few human fossils of people who died at the hands of wild animals.

Keep reading:

The mysteries of the Nebra Disc, the oldest map of the sky ever discovered

The Earth’s core is cooling rapidly and unbalanced, and scientists don’t know why