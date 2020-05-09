From Turkish researchers have uncovered the evidence oldest human death by meteorite and paralyzed another when it crashed against a hill in what is now Iraq in August 1888.

Documents relating the event were found in Turkish state archives, was reported in a document published in Meteoritics & Planetary Science.

According to one of the three letters written by local authorities in the region shortly after the event, the meteorite that killed the person was one of several that fell over a 10-minute interval.

On the other hand, the event was reported to Abdul Hamid II, 34th sultan of the Ottoman Empire.

Reports of a fireball seen in a nearby city suggest the object approached the area from the southeast before it exploded into the atmosphere (artist’s rendering of a meteor strike in the photo above).

The stories of people killed by meteorite impacts date back to Biblical times. But few, if any, deaths are documented.

In addition to death by the meteorite, some crops and fields suffered significant damage, the letters report.

Supposedly, one of the letters was also accompanied by a sample of the meteorite, but investigators have not yet found that object in Turkish archives or museums, they say.

Additional searches of the millions of recently digitized documents can yield more information about the event.

“Due to the fact that these documents are from official government sources and are written by local authorities … we have no suspicions as to their reality,” the investigators said, The Independent reported.

This photo shows a meteorite entering Earth’s atmosphere during the Leonidas meteor shower in November 2002. (Photo by George Varros and Dr. Peter Jenniskens / NASA / .)

The first to cause an injury

In modern history, reports of meteorites hitting people are still incredibly rare.

For decades, the only person known to have been hit by a meteor was Anne Hodges, who had the unfortunate experience of being awakened in her sleep by a space rock that made a hole in the roof of her home in Sylacauga, Alabama, USA. UU., In the year of 1954.

The fragment of the meteorite that struck Mrs. Hodges is in the collections of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History.

Anne Hodges. Photo: UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA MUSEUMS.

There is also a lesser-known claim of a Milanese friar beaten and killed by a meteorite in 1677.

Another almost recent example that did not end up being reviewed was in 2016, when Indian newspapers reported that a bus driver had been killed by an alleged meteorite that hit a university campus, Christine Hauser of the New York Times reported that same year.

No meteor shower or predicted was observed at the time of the alleged impact, and when NASA experts carefully studied the photographic evidence, they concluded that the incident was more consistent with an explosion on the ground, the Times reported.

Source: Smithsonian Magazine

