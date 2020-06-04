By Will Dunham

WASHINGTON, June 3 (.) – Scientists have discovered the largest and oldest structure of the Mayan civilization with an aerial detection method: a colossal raised rectangular platform, which was built between 1,000 and 800 years before Christ in the Mexican state of Tabasco.

The structure, unlike other Mayan pyramids in cities like Tikal in Guatemala and Palenque in Mexico erected some 1,500 years later, was not built in stone but in clay and earth, and was likely used for mass rituals, researchers said Wednesday.

Located in a place called Aguada Fénix, near the border with Guatemala, the structure measured almost 400 meters wide and 1,400 meters long, with 10 to 15 meters high. In total volume, it surpassed the Great Pyramid of Giza of ancient Egypt, built 1,500 years earlier.

There were no signs of sculpture depicting high-status individuals, suggesting that Mayan culture at this early stage was more communal and that only later did it develop a hierarchical, socially inequitable, royalty-led society, the researchers said.

“Because it is so large horizontally, if you walk on it, it just looks like a natural landscape,” said University of Arizona archaeologist Takeshi Inomata, who led the research published in Nature. “But his shape looks great on lidar.”

Lidar, short for Light Detection and Ranging, is a remote sensing technique that uses a pulsed laser and other data obtained by hovering over a site to generate three-dimensional information about the shape of surface features.

Nine long esplanades and a series of reservoirs were linked to the structure. Some parts of the rural Aguada Fénix site today are covered with cattle ranches. Other parts are wooded.

“It is likely that many people from the surrounding areas would gather for special occasions, possibly linked to calendar cycles,” Inomata said.

“The rituals probably involved processions along the esplanades and within the rectangular plaza. People also deposited symbolic objects such as jade axes in the center of the plateau.”

(Information by Will Dunham; edited in Spanish by Lucila Sigal)