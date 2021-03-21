They find the notebook of the key witness in the case, who died in 2019

The Susqueda crime, which investigates the murder of Marc Hernández, 23, and Paula Mas, 21, has turned upside down after the discovery of a notebook that belongs to a key witness in the case, who died in 2019.

Is about Bartomeu Soler, a man who had been living as a hermit for years in a wooden hut built by himself in the swamp where Marc and Paula disappeared on August 24, 2017. After a month of searching, the bodies of the young men were found in the swamp with evidence of a knife. Both had been shot dead.

According to the investigation of the case, Soler he was fishing in the area where the murder occurred. However, at the end of 2019, the main witness was found dead next to his home.

The Punt Avui has had access to the notebook in which Soler I pointed the license plates and the marks of the vehicles that circulated in the area, and whose notes he kept in his cabin.

In addition, in some cases Soler also complemented these annotations with other information such as the name of the driver. or the phrase “not trust”.

Of the total of 30 registered license plates, three correspond to the model Land Rover Defender, the same one that appeared in the security camera recordings when the youths were last seen.

However, none of those license plates match the one on the Land Rover he was driving. Jordi Magentí when he went fishing in the swamp. Magentí was the main suspect in the double crime and spent nine months in prison. He was finally released on provisional basis, although the investigation remains open.