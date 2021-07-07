They find the neurological explanation of visual imagination

There are people with the ability to generate extraordinarily complex images in their minds. At the other extreme, there are people who are unable to hold an image in mind, to the point of finding it more difficult than ordinary people to remember faces.

New research, carried out by the team of Adam Zeman, from the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom, has discovered the neurological differences that determine whether the person has a good or bad ability to imagine images.

The results of the study provide new and revealing data on the causes that an estimated three percent of the population lacks mental visualization ability. This inability was dubbed “fantasy” by Zeman in 2015. Professor Zeman called the situation at the opposite extreme “hyperfantasy,” that is, an overwhelming ability to imagine images in great detail. Between both extremes, there is a medium capacity to imagine images, which is the most common level in the population.

The new research is the first systematic brain scan and neuropsychological study of people with hyper-fantasy and people with fantasy. The team carried out functional MRI scans on 24 people with afantasy, 25 with hyperfantasy and 20 people with medium ability to imagine images. The data obtained from the scans were combined with the results of cognitive and personality tests.

Many people can recreate images in their mind. When the capacity is very high, which translates into a spectacular wealth of detail in the thought images, it is called hyperfantasy. When the capacity is very poor or null, it is called a fantasy. Most of the people have a medium capacity. (Illustration: Amazings / NCYT)

The scans revealed that people with hyper-fantasy have a stronger connection between the brain’s visual network that processes what we see, which is activated in most people when imagining images, and the prefrontal cortex, which is involved in decision-making and attention. These stronger connections were evident in the scans performed during the break, as the participants relaxed and possibly let their minds wander freely.

The results also indicate that a weaker connection between the parts of the brain responsible for processing vision and the frontal regions involved in decision-making and attention leads to fantasy.

Despite obtaining equivalent scores on standard memory tests, Professor Zeman and his colleagues found that people with hyperfantasy produce richer descriptions of imagined scenarios than ordinary people, who in turn outperformed the ability of hyper-fantasy people. subjects with fantasy. This also applied to autobiographical memory, that is, the ability to recall events that have taken place in a person’s life. People with fantasy also had a lower ability to recognize faces.

Personality tests revealed that people with fantasy tended to be more introverted, while people with hyper fantasy tended to be more open.

The study is titled “Behavioral and Neural Signatures of Visual Imagery Vividness Extremes: Aphantasia vs. Hyperphantasia ”. And it has been published in the academic journal Cerebral Cortex Communications. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)