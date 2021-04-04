They find the lifeless body of an immigrant floating on a beach in Ceuta

The Civil Guard has located this Sunday the lifeless body of an immigrant, about 60 years old and with French documentation among his few belongings, on a beach in Ceuta near the border with Morocco.

As reported by sources from the Armed Institute, the finding has occurred as a result of some people alerting about 11:00 hours of the presence of a lifeless person on the beach of Benzú.

At first everything pointed to the fact that it could be the body of an immigrant of Moroccan origin who would have tried to swim in the city, but later the Civil Guard has confirmed that the man was carrying French documentation.

The man was dressed for the street and I was wearing a finTherefore, an investigation has been opened by the Judicial Police to determine the situation of this person.

This circumstance makes the Civil Guard suspect that it may be a citizen who was in Moroccan territory and died while trying to reach the Spanish coast by swimming or that he was going to make the journey in the opposite direction due to the closing of the borders.

The agents of the Special Group for Underwater Activities (GEAS) removed the body from the water and the judicial authority he proceeded to his uprising.

The body has been transferred to the municipal funeral home for an autopsy that will reveal the exact causes of death, although everything indicates that he drowned since no signs of violence have been seen on the body.