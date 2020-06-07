The Mayans were a very advanced civilization for their time.

The knowledge of mathematics and astronomy have made the Mayan culture one of the most interesting of the pre-Hispanic culture in Mexico.

It was recently discovered a giant structure, sprawling nearly two kilometers long in the southern tip of Mexico, and researchers say it may represent the largest and oldest monument of the ancient Mayan civilization that has been found.

The site, called Gouache Phoenix, is located in the state of Tabasco, at the base of the Gulf of Mexico. So vast for his age, the find is causing archaeologists to recalibrate their timelines on the architectural capabilities of the mysterious Mayans.

The Ceibal Mayan site (also known as Seibal) was previously thought to be the oldest ceremonial center, that dates from around 950 a. C.

Measuring more than 1,400 meters (almost 4,600 feet) in length at its greatest extent, Aguada Fénix dates from a similar period of time, with researchers estimating that It was built between 1000 and 800 B.C., but its immense size and scope make it different from everything found before the time

“This area is developed,” says Inomata. “It is not the jungle; people live there. But this site was not known because it is very flat and huge. It just looks like a natural landscape. “

Despite Aguada Fenix’s discretion, she cannot hide from non-human eyes. Aerial studies with LIDAR detected the anomaly, revealing an elevated platform that measures 1,413 meters from north to south, and 399 meters from east to west, and extends up to 15 meters above the surrounding area.

“The artificial plateaus can be characterized as a horizontal monumentality, which contrasts with the vertical dimensions of the pyramids,” write the authors, noting that the Aguada Fénix design marks it as an example of the Usumacinta Formativo Medio (MFU) pattern, characterized by a rectangular shape defined by rows of low mounds.

Nine wide walkways extend from the platform, which is also surrounded by a series of smaller structures, including smaller MFU complexes and artificial deposits.

“The only stone sculpture found so far in Aguada Fénix represents an animal.”

If the researchers are right about that, the site could be of great importance to help us understand more about how these enigmatic human societies functioned and organized, especially if they adopted a communal form of social structure that rejected hierarchical forms.

“This kind of understanding gives us important implications for the human capacity and potential of human groups,” says Inomata.

“You may not necessarily need a well-organized government to carry out these kinds of big projects. People can work together to achieve amazing results. ”

Undoubtedly, this discovery has supposed a new historical thread that will have to be reviewed for future references regarding Mayan history. Share this spectacular news.