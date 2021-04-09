They find the greatest evidence of a new physics

The results of one of the most anticipated experiments in particle physics are already available and could be about to reach a milestone in science because, perhaps, perhaps, they could break physics as we know it, because there is every time more evidence that a tiny subatomic particle, the muon does not behave as it should. It contradicts the laws of known physics and the conclusions of Fermilab have confirmed this again after confirming that muons, unstable and massive, they are more magnetic than they should be.

These fundamental particles (‘cousins’ of electrons but 200 times heavier and radioactively unstable) do not behave in the way predicted by our best theory, the Standard Model of particle physics.

The description of the Standard Model remains woefully incomplete

The experiment measures how strong the internal magnetism of the muon really is, something for which we have a clear prediction from the theory. The Fermilab experiment -which lasted approximately three years, analyzing 8,000 million muons- found that the measured value of the muon’s magnetic moment is different from the one theorized. These findings have reached the uncertainty threshold of 4.2 sigma, close to the certainty level of the “gold standard” in the scientific evidence of 5 sigma, which is almost a certainty, but … not quite. These data still represent that there is a 3 in 100,000 chance that this is a fluke.

While it has yet to be fully confirmed, This finding is the strongest evidence yet that not only is there a physics unknown to us, but we know of an excellent place to start looking for it, which, of course, is incredibly exciting.

When CERN’s gigantic accelerator, the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), was turned on ten years ago, hopes abounded that new particles would soon be discovered that could help us unravel the deepest mysteries of physics and make the hearts of physicists and amateurs beat a little faster.