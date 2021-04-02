They find the first immune functions that appear in the embryo

A team from the Center for Genomic Regulation (CRG) has discovered that embryos newly formed maximize their chances of survival by remove defective cells. It is, according to the researchers, the innate immune response earliest found to date in vertebrate animals.

The findings, published this week in the journal Nature, may help understand why some embryos are not viable in the early stages of development and drive new clinical studies to treat infertility or the spontaneous abortions.

An embryo is fragile in the first hours after its formation. The fast cellular division and the environmental stress make them prone to the accumulation of cellular errors, which in turn causes embryonic stem cells to sporadically die. For experts, this is one of the main causes of problems with the development of an embryo before it can be implanted.

Living organisms can kill faulty cells using immune cells, which carry out this function. However, a newly formed embryo is not yet capable of creating these specialized cells.

To find out if embryos can kill cells that die in the absence of a immune system, the team used high-resolution microscopy to record zebrafish and mouse embryos, two established scientific models that are used to study the development of vertebrates.

Thus, they discovered that epithelial cells – which collectively form the first tissue on the surface of an embryo – can recognize, ingest and destroy defective cells. It is the first time that this biological process, known as epithelial phagocytosis, has been shown to eliminate cellular errors in newly formed embryos.

“Long before its organs are formed, one of the first tasks a developing embryo performs is to create protective tissue,” he says. Esteban Hoijman, researcher and co-author of the study.

Cells ‘scavengers’ to eliminate the defective

As Hoijman explains, epithelial phagocytosis is a very efficient process thanks to the presence of arm-shaped protrusions on the surface of epithelial cells. “They cooperate mechanically; we discovered that epithelial cells push the defective cells towards other epithelial cells, which accelerates their elimination ”.

The discovery that embryos exhibit an immune response earlier than previously thought prompts a deeper exploration of the role of mechanical cooperation as a physiological function in tissues, which is still poorly understood

“Our study proposes a new function for epithelial cells in the early stages of embryogenesis, which has been evolutionarily conserved in vertebrates: they act as scavengers to eliminate dead cells,” he says. Verena Ruprecht, CRG researcher and main author of the article. “This work may have important clinical applications in the future, such as the development of new methods to assess the quality of embryos in reproductive medicine.”

For the authors, the discovery that embryos exhibit an immune response earlier than previously thought motivates a deeper exploration of the role of mechanical cooperation as a physiological function in tissues, which is still not well understood. “It could be of great importance in other biological processes, such as homeostasis and tissue inflammation,” they conclude.

This study has been supported by the Ministry of Science and Innovation of Spain, the European Research Council, the Ministry of Economy and Competitiveness of Spain, the Severo Ochoa excellence program, the Cellex Foundation, the Mir-Puig Foundation, the Generalitat de Catalunya and the CERCA center program.

