Astronomers claim to have discovered a black hole that would be the closest to known planet Earth, and could be observed with the naked eye. And it would not be a simple wormhole, but a system made up of two other stars. According to scientists so far it had not been observed because traditional methods do not allow it to be detected.

We also recommend: This is how crazy the orbit of a star that revolves around a black hole looks

Astronomers of the European Southern Observatory (ESO) They discovered a star system that is only 1,000 light years from Earth, a relatively close distance in astronomical terms. The system, known as HR 6819, is made up of two stars that orbit an object with four times the mass of the Sun. This feature and others made scientists think that it could only be a wormhole.

At first it was difficult to say that it was a black hole because it is almost completely dark, unlike other wormholes that have a ring-shaped glow, caused by mass of other bodies consumed by its massive force of gravity.

“We were completely surprised when we realized that it was the first star system composed of a black hole that can be observed with the naked eye,” said Petr Hadrava of the Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic and co-author of the study published in Astronomy & Physics. .

As the HR 6819 system black hole is difficult to see because it is almost completely dark, astronomers located it through the gravitational effects it causes on the two nearby stars using the Silla observatory in Chile. Wormholes are also often located because they emit X-rays as a result of their activity, although it could only be located because of its effects on gravity.

Astronomers believe that there could be many more star systems like this in the Milky Way, and that they would not have been identified for the same reasons. In fact, they are already studying another known as LB-1, which is composed of three objects similar to those of HR 6819.

.