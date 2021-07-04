They find the body of Michelle Bachelet’s uncle in the collapsed building in Miami

July 3, 2021

The Miami-Dade County Police reported on their official Twitter page the discovery of the body of Claudio Bonnefoy, along with his wife, María Obias-Bonnefoy and two other victims of the collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami.

Bonnefoy is the uncle of Michelle Bachelet, former president of Chile and current UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. The information about what happened was confirmed to the Chilean media by Pascale Bonnefoy, daughter of the victim.

So far the man was on the list of disappeared as a result of the tragedy. With this news, the number of deaths in the crash amounted to 22 people, 126 people have not yet been located.

Faced with concern about possible events that continue to affect the area, the Miami Beach North Mayor’s Office ordered the immediate evacuation of the Crestview Towers condominium, with 156 units and more than 300 residents, as a result of an audit discovering that it had not complied with the Requirements for the renewal of the habitability certificate, required for buildings over 40 years old.

North Miami Beach City Manager Arthur H. Sorey said that people’s safety comes first to explain the evacuation order taken “in excess of caution.”

