They find the body of a deceased miner after the collapse in Coahuila

Saltillo Coahuila

Civil Protection announced through its social networks that in the Micarán mine in Múzquiz, Coahuila, the body of a lifeless person was unfortunately located.

He added that the body of the victim has already been recovered.

Meanwhile, other sources indicate that at least three workers have already lost the lives of a total of seven men.

Since yesterday, Civil Protection and mining crews have been working to rescue the other workers who were trapped.

The events were recorded in a mine in the community of Rancherías, in the municipality of Múzquiz, Coahuila.

It is one of the oldest open pit mines, where shafts 5, 6 and 7 were flooded, while shafts 1 to 4 were cleared.

The shot is 100 meters long with a fall angle of 30 meters.

The authorities reported that the trapped miners are:

Leopoldo Méndez Flores, 24 years old

Damian Robles Arias, 27,

Mauricio Cortés, whose age is unknown

Humberto Rodríguez Ríos, 40 years old

Gonzalo Cruz Marín, 53 years old

Pedro Ramirez

Francisco Briceño, 24 years old.

The actions are focused on rescuing the mine workers.

The Ministry of Labor of Coahuila, reported that it received the report of the accident around 12:50 hours this Friday.

In the place are Civil Protection authorities, sole command and labor inspectors to carry out rescue work and investigations.

Preliminary investigations indicate that there are indications that the accident was due to an overflow and flood at the mine.

The @GobDeCoahuila, @STPS_mx, @CNPC_mx report: Teams working in the search and rescue of workers trapped in the #mine # Micarán in # Múzquiz, #Coahuila, have unfortunately located the body of a lifeless person, which has already been recovered. pic.twitter.com/2uNiP37k1J – Civil Protection Mexico (@CNPC_MX) June 5, 2021

