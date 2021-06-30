They find the body of a baby inside a garbage container in Sinaloa

SINALOA

The body of a baby of approximately seven months was found inside a garbage container of a supermarket in Culiacán, Sinaloa.

The little girl was wrapped in a blouse and inside a black bag.

Employees of the supermarket “Ley Humaya” were checking the containers when they discovered the body of the minor, for which they notified the authorities, who upon arrival confirmed the finding.

Employees said the trash came from the store’s bathrooms, but did not notice the minor’s presence until it was in the final container.

Elements of the State Attorney General’s Office arrived at the scene, who carried out the first steps and transferred the body to the Forensic Medical Service to determine the precise cause of death.

Because the abandonment of the body could have been inside the store, the authorities will check the video surveillance cameras to try to find out who left the baby in the garbage can.

jcs