They find the bodies of a couple in their house in Corbera with signs of violence

The Mossos d’Esquadra has informed 20 minutes.it is that they investigate the violent death of a couple this Tuesday afternoon in Corbera de Llobregat.

The bodies have been found in the home of the victims and the agents work to clarify the causes of the event.

Another dead couple in Tarragona

The Mossos have reported this case after also announcing this Tuesday the violent death of two people whose bodies appeared last night in Creixell (Tarragona), which will be investigated by the court of violence against women in El Vendrell, has indicated the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC).

The Court of Instruction 2 of El Vendrell proceeded this Monday to the removal of the two corpses, of a 56-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman, located with signs of violent death inside a home in Creixell.

Research sources have indicated that, although all lines of research are open, the one that carries the most weight is that it would be a sexist crime.

The woman would have died as a result of several injuries -Waiting for the autopsy, they appear to be caused by a firearm and a knife- and the man had a shot in the head.

The autopsy results They will determine if the man would have committed suicide after committing the sexist crime.

