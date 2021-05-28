They find that Twitter can help reveal the rhythms of people’s moods

This pattern led the researchers to conclude that people are not very happy with going to workas they tend to experience a drop in mood before the end of their weekends, long before the arrival of Monday. And subsequently, the mood picks up again as the weekend approaches.

Similarly, the group of users who seemed to feel depressed as work began each day began to feel better as it was time to go home.

It is, as we can see, a very interesting study, because it offers the possibility for scientists to analyze and discover what the mood of hundreds of thousands of people is like through the messages they publish on social networks throughout days or weeks. And, in addition, all this in a totally anonymous way.