They find Sol Peralta, a designer of typical costumes in Guerrero, dead – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The lifeless body of the typical clothing designer Marisol Peralta Ojeda, appeared this morning on the Tixtla-Chilapa highway, downtown Guerrero.

Next to the 38-year-old woman, there was also the body of a 45-year-old man, who is believed to be her romantic partner.

The discovery occurred last Wednesday night, in the place known as La Curva del Peral, about 12 kilometers from the municipal seat of Chilapa.

The Toyota truck in which the two people were traveling was reported missing since last Monday, July 12.

The also model participated in various beauty pageants, was found dead two days after being reported missing along with her sentimental partner.

Known as Sol Peralta, she stood out for her artistic works for women’s clothing in dresses and blouses with multicolored embroidery for weddings or XV years and even for social or gala events, based on typical designs.

He gained fame in the Guerrero region and with this his work spread to other entities in Mexico and abroad.

