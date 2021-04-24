They find remains of young “Amish” kidnapped almost a year ago in Pennsylvania; suspect would have changed corpse of place



Archive image of an Amish family in Nickel Mines, Pennsylvania.

Photo: William Thomas Cain / Getty Images

Almost a year after the disappearance, the remains of Linda Stoltzfoos, the 18-year-old girl from the “Amish” community, were found buried in a grave behind the suspect’s former work space in the Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.

In relation to the facts, the district prosecutors had already filed charges against Justo Smoker, 34.

This Thursday, the authorities announced that they found the body wrapped in canvas and underground in a grave.

At a press conference this Thursday, the District Attorney Heather Adams indicated that although the identity has not yet been confirmed by forensic means, initial observations and the clothing among the remains suggest that it is Stoltzfoos. “We firmly believe and are confident in saying that the remains are 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos,” stated the prosecutor as quoted by Pennlive.

The new evidence compiled by East Lampeter Township and the Pennsylvania Police Department would be instrumental in sustaining the criminal case.

Adams added that Smoker would have killed the victim just hours after abducting her as the girl was walking home from church on June 21, 2020, Father’s Day.

According to the evidence handled by the authorities, the suspect initially buried the body on Harvest Road, where agents found the young woman’s bra and stockings.

However, days later, the man reportedly moved the body to the area behind where he worked near Dutchland Inc. in Gap, owned by railways.

Adams indicated that the exact location of the grave is an area between the rails that parallels the business and a line of trees. The burial space was 42 inches or 3.5 feet deep. The preliminary body search detected the suit, cap and shoes that the young woman was wearing when she disappeared.

The Prosecutor’s Office did not specify how he reached the place where the alleged remains of the victim were found or if Smoker provided the details as part of a cooperation agreement with the authorities.

Hundreds of rescuers have spent no less than 15,000 hours searching for Stoltzfoos since she was reported missing.

Paradise resident Smoker was arrested in August 2020. He was initially charged with kidnapping and illegal detention. Last December, prosecutors added murder charges while gathering new evidence.

The last time Stoltzfoos was seen by relatives and friends, she was on her way home to change and fetch dessert for a youth group event.

Security video captured Smoker driving through the Beechdale Road area in his red Kia Rio before forcing a young woman believed to be Stoltzfoos.

Several members of the Amish community revealed to investigators that they saw the car go by with an Amish girl in the passenger seat.