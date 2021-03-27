They find on a beach in Noja a body that could be of a missing woman in Vitoria

The corpse of a woman has appeared on the afternoon of this Saturday on the beach of Tregandín, in Noja, as far as it seems it has been washed away by the waves.

The body, which was found around 4:00 p.m., could correspond to a woman whose disappearance was reported in Vitoria and the one that was being searched in Laredo for about three days.

The corpse shows no signs of violence, although it is at the expense of performing the autopsy.

This has been reported by the Civil Guard, which has transferred patrols to the place, where little before 6:30 p.m. the body has been lifted.