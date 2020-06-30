© Copyright (c) 2020 Telemundo.

Police in the Texas town of Killeen have found this Saturday « unidentified remains » near the place where the body of the soldier Gregory Morales was found and in an area where the soldier Vanessa Guillén, who disappeared 69 days ago at the military base in Fort Hood, Texas, is being sought.

Local authorities were alerted on Saturday afternoon of the discovery of the remains and detectives from the Homicide Unit went to the scene to retrieve them and that they can be analyzed, according to local media.

« The remains will be sent to the Southwest Forensic Science Institute in Dallas to determine whether they are human or animal, » Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in a statement.

The discovery occurred near where Morales’s mortal remains were found on June 19, disappeared since August 2019 and was assigned to Fort Hood, the same military base as Guillén.

His body was located after special agents from the Army Criminal Investigation Command received information about his whereabouts, according to a statement released on the military base’s Facebook account.

It is still unknown whether Morales’s death and the remains discovered this Saturday are related to the case of Guillén, who was reported missing on April 23.

The Army Criminal Investigation Command suspects that there was a « criminal act » in the disappearance of the soldier, as explained by Texas Congresswoman Sylvia García this week. [Los otros misterios sin resolver en la base militar donde desapareció la soldado de origen latino Vanessa Guillén]

The Command, the Texas Rangers and the Texas EquuSearch organization continued to search for the soldier in the vicinity of the León River this week, after receiving a clue about it.

The Army assured this Saturday that it is doing « everything possible » to find her, after receiving criticism from the soldier’s family and civil organizations for allegedly acting late in this case.

After Guillén’s family claimed that the 20-year-old girl said she had suffered sexual harassment before disappearing, dozens of ex-military women have reported similar abuses.

Yarimar Lewis, who enlisted in the Army at age 19 and was also at the Fort Hood base, told Noticias Telemundo that several sergeants made inappropriate comments to him. One of them, he said, showed him « pictures of his penis. »

« When I see Vanessa Guillén I see myself 19 years ago, » she said, « she was new and shy, and I didn’t dare say anything. »

Other women who were in various barracks reported episodes of harassment anonymously for fear that something would happen to them if they show their faces.

On social networks, several joined the complaints using the hashtag #IamVanessaGuillen (I am Vanessa Guillén, in English).

With information from Efe, NBC News, KCEN and Telemundo Austin.

