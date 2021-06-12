They find more than 3,000 remains in the house of a femicide in Atizapán; would be 17 victims

ATIZAPÁN de ZARAGOZA, State of Mexico.- The excavations in the house of Andrés Filemón, the alleged femicide, have made it possible to locate, so far, 3,787 skeletal remains, whose analysis has revealed the possibility that remains corresponding to 17 people.

The Mexican Prosecutor’s Office announced that the excavations in the property located in the Lomas de San Miguel neighborhood may be extended to a fourth area that corresponds to three rooms used as homes, and an accessory; So far, only the first phase has concluded, which includes part of the patio, kitchen with a wooden loft and slats.

In addition to the skeletal remains, 29 snapshots were found, 44 medium-sized, 17 children and a passport size, two scales, a knife, a machete, eight books, five notebooks, 28 8mm video cassettes, 25 VHS video cassettes, eight cell phones, 12 cell phone chips, eight nail polishes, five bracelets, six necklaces, four pairs of earrings, three rings, two women’s wallets, and nine different sets of keys.

The agency detailed that the bone remains are in a study stage called lateralization, which consists of the meticulous cleaning of each one and then identifying which part of the body they correspond to.

** mca **