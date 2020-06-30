© .

The 23-year-old Cuban boy who disappeared after launching himself into the Rio Grande to cross into the United States was found dead, his family confirmed on Telemundo channel on Monday, June 29.

Carlos Jorge Tomás Reyes tried to cross the river from the border area of ​​Reynosa, in Mexico, in the early hours of last Wednesday, June 24, to reach the United States along with two other young people.

Tomás Reyes’ family had reported the young man missing last week, and family members living in Miami had asked authorities to help with the search. The young man’s loved ones hoped that he might have been detained by immigration officials in the United States.

Luis Carlos Tomás Reyes, the young man’s brother, told the channel that he could not believe what had happened and that the other two people who launched themselves with the deceased realized that it was going to be difficult to cross the dangerous river.

On June 27, Yoannis Márquez, Tomás Reyes’ cousin, reported that the young man had disappeared since the day he tried to cross the river.

« Words and thanks to the thousands of people who shared the news and for their prayers will never be enough, » said Marquez on Facebook. « My cousin has already appeared, unfortunately without life, but this suffering of not knowing where he was has already ended. »

The aquatic rescue group of Civil Protection of Mexico found the body of Tomás Reyes this Monday, after responding to a call from people who saw a body in the river, in front of the Corrales ejido, in the city of Reynosa, according to Cibercuba.

Tomás Reyes traveled from Cuba to Mexico in May 2019 to reunite with his brother, and together seek the American dream, reported Telemundo 51. In 2017, the United States changed the immigration policy that allowed Cubans to set foot on US soil.

