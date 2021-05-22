They find jewelry buried in a Russian forest that Colombian left there when he went to the World Cup

Literal. A great treasure was discovered in recent hours in a forest in Kazan, a city located in Russia and that has perplexed both the inhabitants of this site and the international community that has already had knowledge of the subject.

It turns out that a group of researchers went to the forest to carry out the work of digging up 4 balls that had diamonds and all kinds of jewels, whose value amounts to $ 2 million dollars.

It turns out that this story began almost 3 years ago. A Colombian named Édgar Alejandro Valero Valero traveled to Russia in July 2018 precisely to witness some of the World Cup matches celebrated in that country.

Later, He and two other friends fled to Kazan after robbing an employee of a Moscow jewelry store called Seven Diamonds, which contained different types of jewelry and precious stones.

After the investigation into the robbery, the authorities identified Valero, so in September of that year, a Kazan District Court ordered the preventive detention of the Colombian, issuing a search and arrest warrant.

A year later, the thief was arrested in Argentina, so immediately, the Russian General Prosecutor’s Office requested his extradition, which only took place in March of this year.

Valero was transferred to the city of Tararstán and there he confessed that he had buried the jewels in the Kazan forest, although he did not indicate the exact place where he had done it. So according to a statement issued by the authorities, the police carried out exhaustive work to find the loot.

Finally, a representative of the Russian Interior Ministry, Irina Volk, announced that the jewels were returned to their owner.

