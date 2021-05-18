They find in Switzerland the corpse of the Spanish canyonist who disappeared nine months ago

05/18/2021 at 11:11 AM CEST

EFE

The corpse of the Spanish canyonist Diego Maeztu, disappeared on August 12, 2020 in an accident in which his three companions also died, has finally been found in the Vattis area of ​​the canton of St. Gallen (eastern Switzerland) where the event occurred, the Swiss press reported on Tuesday .

The local newspaper “Neue Zurcher Zeitung” did not give details about the place and circumstances of the discovery, but it did indicate that the lifeless body could be recovered in an area near the Parlitobel gorges, where the accident occurred.

Maeztu, 38 years old and resident in the Navarran town of Allo, was surprised by a strong storm when he was canyoning with his companions Mikel Lasa (33 years), Mikel Zabalza (29) and Tontxu González (48).

The corpses of these three canyoners, who like Maeztu had extensive experience in the sport, they were found shortly after the accident that occurred nine months ago in the nearby Gigerwald reservoir.

Seeking Maeztu after the first days it was hampered by the rain.

The alpine areas of Switzerland are a frequent destination for lovers of canyoning and accidents related to this risky sport are also common in the Central European country.

The worst of the last decades occurred in 1999, when eighteen athletes and three guides from Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Switzerland were killed in a flood while canyoning in the Saxetbach canyon, in the tourist area of ​​Interlaken ( center of the country).