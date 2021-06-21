They find, in a container, two paintings from the seventeenth century

Wanted at owner of two paintings dated in the seventeenth century, from Baroque style and that could be really valuable. Who is looking for the owner of these two artistic treasures is the Cologne Police (Germany), who posted a tweet with a call for citizen collaboration after an anonymous citizen handed them over to him after find them thrown in the trash, as you have collected the RT medium, in a container.

These are the two paintings found in a container from a German rest area. (Photo: Cologne Police / Twitter)

The discovery occurred on May 18 and has now been made known by the German police, who have made an appeal through social networks to reach as many people as possible and thus find the owner of the paintings. These were found by a 64-year-old citizen in the garbage containers of a rest area of ​​the A7 motorway in Ohrenbach. It was he who took them to the police station.

As they have explained, there are two oil paintings (the ones that can be seen in the image above) and seem valuable, although the last tests still need to be done to determine their authenticity. The preliminary analysis have confirmed that their authors would be two Baroque painters, 17th century.

The first one, the one on the left, has been attributed to Pietro Bellotti (1625–1700) and it is a self-portrait of this painter. Experts estimate that it may have been made in 1665.

The other, a portrait of an unknown young man in a red beret, has been attributed to the Dutch Samuel van Hoogstraten (1627–1678), an artist better known than Bellotti for belonging to the Rembrandt school. In his case, the date of the work has not yet been determined.

The Cologne Police has raised the question of “who knows the paintings shown and / or how they got into the garbage container in the service area?”. For the answers, he has provided a telephone number and an e-mail address and he has sent the media interested in the case, through his statement, to his press office.

