They find ‘heat pumps’ under the Arctic that accelerate its melting

04/28/2021 at 12:34 PM CEST

Unprecedented amounts of heat coming from the Pacific Ocean are penetrating the Arctic Ocean through the Bering Strait, particularly during the summer months. These warmer bodies of water are acting as if they are underwater ‘heat pumps’ that accelerate the melting of Arctic ice. This was just published in ‘Nature’ by a group of German, American and British scientists.

Although some heat is lost to the atmosphere during the fall cooling at this warm water inflow, a significant fraction of that incoming hot salty water sinks below the cooler layer of water near the surface. Subsequently, this warming of the marine environment is later spreading through hundreds of kilometers in Beaufort Gyre, one of the two largest currents in the Arctic.

The up-mixing of these underwater heat packs would be accelerating the melting of sea ice in the region, according to the conclusions of this group of researchers. This water coming from the Pacific provides both heat and unique biogeochemical properties, which contributes to altering the Arctic ecosystem.

The Arctic is an unusual ocean, in that it is stratified by layers of salinity, rather than layers of temperature. Most of the world’s oceans have warmer, lighter water near the surface and colder, denser water below. In the Arctic, however, there is a surface layer that is cold and sweeter, due to the drainage of rivers and the accelerated melting of ice. Warm and relatively salty water comes from the Pacific Ocean through the Bering Strait.

They can last for months or years

Because this water is saltier than Arctic surface water, it is dense enough to dive below the surface layer of fresh water. Its movement creates pockets of very warm water that are located under these surface waters. Scientists have seen these underwater hot water sources consolidate over the past decade in the Arctic.

These pockets, known as ‘heat pumps’, are stable enough to last for months or years, spinning north under the main ice sheet around the north pole and destabilizing that ice as the heat in them spreads. gradually but steadily upward to melt the ice. This video allows you to observe the process discovered by scientists.

Until now, the process by which hot water is submerged has not been properly observed or understood. Without that knowledge, climate scientists have been unable to include this important effect in forecasting models, some of which underestimate the accelerating rates of sea ice melt.

As the influx of warm water from the Pacific has been increasing over the past decade, this work adds to a growing body of evidence showing that Arctic sea ice could disappear for much of the year.

In a 2018 expedition funded by the US Office of Naval Research, scientists first spotted one of these dramatic subduction events on the spot.

The group used a combination of new oceanographic instruments developed by the Multiscale Ocean Dynamics group at Scripps, satellite observations analyzed by colleagues at the University of Miami, floating data profiles from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, biological samples collected by British and German colleagues working on a project known as Changing Arctic Ocean, and finally detailed data analysis by colleagues from several other institutions.

“This detailed view of the complicated processes that govern heat transport in the Arctic would not have been possible without multiple sets of simultaneous instruments, including remote sensors and autonomous onboard and custom profilers developed at Scripps,” said Scripps oceanographer Matthew Alford. .

Instruments in the Scripps Multiscale Ocean Dynamics group include a custom-made ‘Fast CTD’ sensor for very fast profiling from a ship, and a self-contained ‘Wirewalker’ that uses energy from ocean waves to drive profiling measurements. These instruments allow scientists to obtain high-resolution images of complex ocean processes and thus better understand how they work in detail.

This work also highlights the importance of collaboration between multiple institutions, among various funding agencies in the United States and with international partners; The depth of knowledge that is achieved here arises from the diversity of tools and perspectives that these collaborations contribute.

Collaborative work with scientists from the UK and Germany shows that this warm groundwater also has biogeochemical properties unique to the Arctic. This combination of organisms and chemicals is expected to have important implications in modifying Arctic ecosystems.

However, the researchers point out that there are still processes that are not sufficiently understood and that more detailed parameterizations will be needed to know details of this submarine warming.

Reference article: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-021-22505-5

It may interest you: Towards the first ice-free summer in the Arctic?

It may interest you: The Arctic will release more CO2 into the air than previously thought