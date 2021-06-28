They find grenade, useful cartridges and marijuana at home in Ecatepec

ECATEPEC, State of Mexico.- Elements of Public Security, Civil Protection and Firefighters of Ecatepec guarded a grenade and useful firearm cartridges inside a home in the Granjas Populares neighborhood.

The group specializing in explosives of the State Police removed them from the scene.

The finding was made as a result of an emergency call. Municipal security officers went to a property located on Calle Cuervo where the owner reported that she rented a room to Miguel “N”, who for a year stopped occupying the house although he left some objects.

The woman reported that when cleaning the room, she found the explosive objects inside a suitcase, as well as other luggage with alleged marijuana, so she decided to notify the municipal police of the facts.

Ecatepec firefighters and police confirmed that it was an explosive grenade and a suitcase with green grass with characteristics of marijuana.

After guarding the area, personnel from the specialized unit removed the dangerous object and the alleged drug to transfer them to the Federal Public Ministry where the events are being investigated.

