They find five multiple star systems with a permanent habitable zone

Revealing discovery

Its discovery has been possible thanks to a recently developed mathematical framework that has shown how these five systems each have a Permanent “Habitable Zone”.

“A habitable zone is a region of space near stars where liquid water can form and remain on the surface of a planet similar to Earth. One of the systems, Kepler-64, has at least four stars orbiting each other at its center. But while the others have only two each, they are all known to host at least one giant planet equal to or larger than the size of Neptune, “say the experts.

During their research, the scientists also confirmed previous studies that suggested Kepler-16 and Kepler-1647 were not suitable for hosting a terrestrial planet within its classical habitable zone.

In the same way, the five systems, especially Kepler-38, would be suitable to host Earth-like worlds with oceans.

Wink at star wars

These systems are likely to be the focus of considerable interest in the next decade, as the various telescopes that are planned for the next few years dedicated to hunting exoplanets are launched. But what’s great about this work is the proof of concept: “Our study confirms that even binary star systems with giant planets are hot targets in the search for Earth 2.0. Watch out for Tatooine, we’re coming! “says Georgakarakos, referring to the fictional habitable planet devised in the Star Wars franchise by American film director George Lucas, who conceived a world called Tatooine that was nothing but a desert planet orbiting a pair of stars, in which intelligent life could enjoy the light in a double sunset.