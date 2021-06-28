They find classified documents of the British Ministry of Defense forgotten at a bus stop

The ‘HMS Defender’ arrives at the port of Batumi (Georgia) on June 26. (Photo: . / BRITISH EMBASSY / VASIL GEDENIDZE)

Classified documents from the UK Ministry of Defense addressing the possible reaction of Russia to the passage of a British destroyer off Crimea were found this week by a citizen at a bus stop in England, the BBC revealed this Sunday. .

This person, who found in Kent (southeast England) about 50 pages of sensitive material, including emails and PowerPoint presentations, contacted the public channel and has chosen to remain anonymous.

A spokesman for the Defense Ministry stated that one of its workers had previously reported the loss of documents and considered it “inappropriate” to comment further on it.

Details of the destroyer HMS Defender

Among the information contained in the papers are details about the passage of the British destroyer HMS Defender through the waters off the Crimean peninsula that this week raised the tension between London and Moscow. The Russian Navy says it fired warning shots after the British ship did not react to calls to withdraw.

The United Kingdom denied that version and assured that its ship carried out “an innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters, in accordance with international law” and did not hear any warning salvo. The documents that have emerged suggest, however, that London was already counting on Russia being able to respond aggressively to the destroyer’s incursion.

The operation, dubbed Op Ditroite, was approached last Monday by senior Defense officials who were waiting for a “welcome party” by the Russian forces. “Having gone from a defensive activity to an operational activity, it is highly …

