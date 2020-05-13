United States.- A family got tremendous surprise when finding some ‘blue dragons’ in the coasts, It is worth mentioning that its bites are poisonous.

According to information from

CNN, a family was visiting the coast

Padre Island National Seashore in Texas he discovered blue dragons during his journey, and although they may not be the flying creatures that breathe fire as their name may suggest, they are still

“a rare find”.

Hunter lane, a 7-year-old boy from Mesa, Arizona, found four dragons in a few minutes on May 2 while on vacation with her parents.

Hunter loves sea creatures and thought he had found a jellyfish. After they picked him up in a beach toy, he claimed he had discovered a new species! “Said Trey Lane, the boy’s father.

Weird animal of the week: glaucus atlanticus, or #BlueGlaucus This animal is truly weird in every sense of the word. It looks like a tiny dragon, lives in the water, and its prey includes the famously deadly Portuguese #ManOWar jellyfish. pic.twitter.com/mDoCsyw1hO – DW Global Ideas & Environment (@dw_environment)

May 11, 2020

Even though creatures are not as big as dragons, they do have a big impact, according to Draganathey look great jellyfish, and they store sting cells from their prey for future use, when humans touch these tiny slugs, it can release the sting cells and create a sting that can to hurt more than that of a man of war.

The father did not hesitate to share it on social networks, like the official page of Padre Island, users showed surprised before this event because it is not normal to see them.

Blue dragons are very small, generally only 3 cm, but don’t let their size fool you, they have a defense worthy of the dragon’s name ”, you can read on the official page.

