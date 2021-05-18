They find another fragment of the best preserved Paleolithic skull: that of ‘Miguelón’

On the Sima de los Huesos

One of the most surprising discoveries of Atapuerca is the cave called ‘Sima de los Huesos’, where more than 1600 human fossils have been found, including several almost complete skulls, such as that of ‘Miguelón’. The age of this material is at least 300,000 years and can be up to 600,000 years.

Brain sizes are within the range of both Neanderthals (H. neanderthalensis) and modern humans. Skeletons possess several features unique to Neanderthals, including a prominent midface, long, narrow pubic bones, and thick finger bones. However, unlike later Neanderthals, they do not fully express the characteristic shape of Neanderthals.

The site also housed a 430,000-year-old fractured skull, the first evidence of interpersonal violence in Homo.