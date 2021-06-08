They find an oxygen bottle and a sheet where the disappeared girls of Tenerife are searched

The oceanographic vessel ‘Ángeles Alvariño’, which carries out tracking tasks off the coast of Santa Cruz de Tenerife. (Photo: MARINE TRAFFIC / EUROPA PRESS)

The oceanographic vessel equipped with a sonar and an underwater robot has located this Monday in the area where the girls Anna and Olivia, who disappeared together with their father almost six weeks ago in Tenerife, are searched, an oxygen bottle and a sheet under the sea , as reported by sources close to the investigation.

These two objects will be analyzed to see if they are related to the events and, in the case of the oxygen bottle, if it belongs to the girls’ father, Tomás Antonio GC, a fan of underwater fishing. The sources detail that the oxygen bottles used in diving carry an identification number and that each time they are filled they are taken to a specific place to check if the pressure is correct, which is recorded.

This finding occurred in what was originally planned as the last day of inspection of the Ángeles Alvariño ship, granted by the Spanish Institute of Oceanography, off the coast of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, which is where a surface scan was carried out. about ten square miles.

Research sources have told . that the Civil Guard will request that the search period with the oceanographic vessel be extended after the progress that this finding could entail.

Exploration with a 3-D simulation equipment

The area chosen to carry out the tracking at sea was agreed upon by the Ángeles Alvariño crew and by the Civil Guard based on the geopositioning of Tomás Antonio GC’s mobile on the night of April 27, when he put to sea twice. In both he sailed alone, without the company of his daughters, and was seen carrying several suitcases and bags that he had brought in his c …

