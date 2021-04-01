They find an Emmy winner known for hoarding things mummified under a pile of garbage – Las Noticias de Chihuahua

Evelyn Sakash, an Emmy-winning production designer known for her hoarding craze, was found mummified in her New York home under a huge pile of trash that had accumulated in her kitchen nearly half a year after she disappeared. reported the Police.

Sakash’s sister had recently come to New York to look for her and hired a cleaning crew to clean the woman’s home, ABC reports. The sister and cleaners found the body of 66-year-old Sakash on Tuesday.

A police report on the disappearance maintains that Sakash was last seen alive on September 30, 2020. The city’s medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of her death, with no suspicions at the moment. criminal motive.