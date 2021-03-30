They find an elusive ‘Goldilocks’ black hole that is 55,000 times the mass of the Sun

It is not the smallest nor the largest, but precisely one that is in an elusive middle category. A team of astronomers from the University of Melbourne (Australia) has discovered an unusual black hole “Goldilocks” that It is approximately 55,000 times the mass of the Sun, and that “it is neither too big nor too small” but of an intermediate size black hole; a missing link between the two populations of these invisible structures that are capable of ripping stars apart and engulfing space-time (The stellar class, about 3-10 times the mass of our Sun and the supermassive, which are millions or billions more massive).

Stellar-class black holes form when a dying star collapses. Regarding supermassive black holes … We are still missing pieces of the puzzle of these matter-eaters to certify their exact origin.

How did they find out?

Most of the black holes we have observed are stellar or supermassive in size, but intermediate mass black holes have been more elusive.

The discovery of this evidence has been possible thanks to a cataclysmic explosion: a burst of gamma rays; a half-second flash of high-energy light. Gamma-ray bursts are incredible releases of energy, coming from extremely bright supernovae or from a fusion of stars whose light was aligned with the black hole. As black holes warp spacetime around them, such warping creates a gravitational lensing, so the light from the gamma-ray burst is magnified and distorted by the presence of this black hole.

The researchers adapted powerful software developed to detect black holes from gravitational waves to establish that the two flares were images of the same object. This allowed some estimates to be made about the elusive intermediate-mass black hole.