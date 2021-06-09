They find an attackable weak point in the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus

The virus need the resources of a infected cell to replicate and then infect other cells and transfer to other individuals. An essential step in the viral life cycle is the production of new viral proteins based on the instructions of the genome of the Viral RNA. Following these “blueprints”, the cell’s own protein synthesis machine, called ribosome, produces viral proteins.

In the absence of viral infection, the ribosome moves along the RNA in strictly defined steps, reading three letters from the RNA each time. This three-letter code defines the corresponding amino acid that binds to the forming protein. It almost never happens that the ribosome slides one or two letters of the RNA forward or backward instead of following the regular three-letter steps. This slippage of the ribosome is known as a reading frame shift, and it leads to an incorrect reading of the genetic code.

Reading frame shift almost never occurs in our cells. If it happened more often, it would lead to the formation of dysfunctional cellular proteins and an untenable situation. However, certain viruses, such as coronaviruses and HIV (AIDS viruses), depend on a reading frame shift to occur to give them the opportunity to regulate the levels of viral proteins at their convenience. For example, him SARS-CoV-2 (the coronavirus guilty of COVID-19) is critically dependent on being able to promote a reading frame shift by an unusual and intricate fold in viral RNA

Therefore, since the reading frame shift is essential for the virus but almost never occurs in our body, any compound that inhibits the reading frame shift by preventing that fold of the viral RNA from acting could potentially be useful as a drug for fight infection. However, until now, it had not been possible to know exactly how viral RNA interacts with the ribosome to promote reading frame shift, essential information to be able to develop drugs that prevent SARS-CoV-2 from causing a reading frame shift. reading.

The RNA (yellow) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus forms a pseudo-knot structure (multicolored, bottom right) that causes a ribosome reading frame shift (brown). In this way, the viral RNA controls the levels of viral protein production. (Image: Said Sannuga, Cellscape.co.uk / ETH Zurich, The Ban Lab)

Through sophisticated biochemical experiments, the international team of Nenad Ban, from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich (ETH), has managed for the first time to unravel the interactions between the viral genome and the ribosome during reading frame shift.

The results of the observations have provided a molecular description of the process with an unprecedented level of detail and have revealed a number of characteristics that had not been predicted.

With all this new knowledge now available, it will be possible to develop drugs that prevent SARS-CoV-2 from causing a reading frame shift, thus sabotaging that essential step of viral infection.

The study authors have published their findings in the academic journal Science, under the title “Structural basis of ribosomal frameshifting during translation of the SARS-CoV-2 RNA genome.” (Source: NCYT from Amazings)