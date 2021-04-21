They find an Android app that steals data by posing as a system update

On this occasion, the existence of a malicious app that pretends to be an update to our Android phone, baptized with the name ‘System Update’, but originally it is a spyware application that can practically steal all our data, at the same time that monitor our movements and our search history online.

It is an app originally discovered by the mobile security firm Zimperium, who warned at the time of its existence and later classified as a remote access trojan, actually consisting of a broad category of malware that generally offers the hacker the ability to access and manipulate the device remotely (that is, from afar).