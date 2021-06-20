They find an amazing Jurassic creature deep in the ocean

Phylogenetic analysis of the echinoderm showed that the star’s singular lineage emerged in the late Triassic or Jurassic approximately 160 million to 200 million years ago. Then, arm scans revealed the creature’s arm plates, joining together in a chain to form its internal skeleton; each of them had a pair of holes, including a nerve hole, like a muscle insertion hole. Together, as described in the study, the passages had a peculiar similarity to a specific set of nostrils.

Like their distant relatives, the starfish, these echinoderms use their arms to deftly crawl across the sea floor. And, although without a doubt, the presence of eight arms is one of the qualities that most stands out about him, the mouth, presented as un “nest” of sharp teeth in the center, covering eight sets of jaws, it is no less spectacular.

Therefore, the specimen found would be a kind of relic, which has not evolved for millions of years, as DNA evidence suggests that Ophiojura split from its closest relative 180 million years ago, sometime in the Jurassic or early Triassic.

The team of scientists will send another expedition in July to explore the largely unexplored seamounts in the Indian Ocean, hoping to find similar relics. “This could be the last time we find this animal,” say the authors.